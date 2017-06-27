Home NATIONAL Schumer: GOP Healthcare Bill Rotten At The Core
Schumer: GOP Healthcare Bill Rotten At The Core
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Schumer: GOP Healthcare Bill Rotten At The Core

0
0
chuck schumer
now viewing

Schumer: GOP Healthcare Bill Rotten At The Core

UBER
now playing

Uber To Start Serving The Valley

MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG
now playing

Mexico To File Affidavit Expressing Concern Over Texas Law

police20lights20generic
now playing

Officer Turns Himself In After Being Charged In Death

47-year-old John Cyrus Gilbreath
now playing

Warrant: Texas Man Person Of Interest In 1988 Death Of Teens

SANCTUARY CITIES IN TEXAS
now playing

Federal Judge Considers Fate Of Texas 'sanctuary cities' Law

2nd City Official Resigns Over Clash With Texas Beauty Queen

arrest made
now playing

Couple Kept Adoptive Son, 14, In Wooden Shack

cnn
now playing

CNN Tweets A Correction At Trump

10 COMMANDMENTS IN ARKANSAS CAPITOL
now playing

Ten Commandments Monument Installed At Arkansas Capitol

NEW YORK SUBWAY DERAILMENT 06-27-17
now playing

34 Hurt In NYC Derailment; None Life-Threatening

(Washington, DC) — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate Republican healthcare bill is rotten at the core.

Republican leaders are delaying a vote on their controversial bill until after the July 4th recess. In a Capitol briefing today, Schumer said the GOP bill aims to give the wealthiest Americans huge tax cuts. He invited Republicans to work with Democrats on improving Obamacare.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicts that 22 million Americans would lose health insurance by 2026 if the Senate bill becomes law. The House narrowly passed a similar measure last month.

Related posts:

  1. Audit Says Senate Bill Would Leave 22m Uninsured
  2. Senate Health Bill Would Cut Taxes For Wealthy
Related Posts
UBER

Uber To Start Serving The Valley

jsalinas 0
MEXICO FLAG MEXICAN FLAG

Mexico To File Affidavit Expressing Concern Over Texas Law

jsalinas 0
cnn

CNN Tweets A Correction At Trump

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video