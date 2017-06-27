Schumer: GOP Healthcare Bill Rotten At The Core

(Washington, DC) — Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says the Senate Republican healthcare bill is rotten at the core.

Republican leaders are delaying a vote on their controversial bill until after the July 4th recess. In a Capitol briefing today, Schumer said the GOP bill aims to give the wealthiest Americans huge tax cuts. He invited Republicans to work with Democrats on improving Obamacare.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office predicts that 22 million Americans would lose health insurance by 2026 if the Senate bill becomes law. The House narrowly passed a similar measure last month.