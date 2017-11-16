Schumer Hopes Ethics Panel Investigates Franken

(AP) – Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says sexual misconduct allegations against Minnesota Sen. Al Franken are “troubling” and he hopes and expects that the Senate Ethics Committee will fully investigate. Schumer says, “Sexual harassment is never acceptable and must not be tolerated.” He said Thursday that a bipartisan ethics panel should “fully investigate this troubling incident, as they should with any credible allegation of sexual harassment.”

A Los Angeles radio anchor accused Franken of forcibly kissing her during a 2006 USO tour and of posing for a photo with his hands on her breasts as she slept. The Democrat has apologized. He was not a senator at the time.