Schumer Opposes Gorsuch
Schumer Opposes Gorsuch

CHUCK SCHUMER
Schumer Opposes Gorsuch

House GOP Leaders Postpone Health Care Vote

Texas Judge Sued To Halt Courtroom Prayers By Chaplains

Retail Gasoline Prices Across Texas Up 2 Cents This Week

Parents Accused Of Leaving Infant In Parking Lot

Perry Blasts Election Of 1st Gay Texas A&M Student President

Major School Voucher Bill Approved To Full Texas Senate

Cops: Mom Beat, Choked Girl Over Incorrect Bible Verses

Arkansas To Reconsider Letting Guns In Stadiums, Arenas

UPDATE: Father Of Autistic Boy Urges Defeat Of Gorsuch

GOP Groups Fundraise Off Wiretap Comments

(AP) – Top Senate Democrat Charles Schumer is now officially on record as opposing President Donald Trump’s choice for the Supreme Court.  The New York Democrat also said he would lead a filibuster against appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch. He said Gorsuch “almost instinctively favors the powerful over the weak.”

Schumer said doesn’t think Gorsuch would serve as a check on Trump or be a mainstream justice. He blasted Gorsuch for refusing to answer “question after question after question” in hearings this week.  Schumer’s position is no surprise; Democrats remain angry that Republicans controlling the Senate denied former president Barack Obama a hearing on his choice to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died more than a year ago.

