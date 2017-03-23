Schumer Opposes Gorsuch

(AP) – Top Senate Democrat Charles Schumer is now officially on record as opposing President Donald Trump’s choice for the Supreme Court. The New York Democrat also said he would lead a filibuster against appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch. He said Gorsuch “almost instinctively favors the powerful over the weak.”

Schumer said doesn’t think Gorsuch would serve as a check on Trump or be a mainstream justice. He blasted Gorsuch for refusing to answer “question after question after question” in hearings this week. Schumer’s position is no surprise; Democrats remain angry that Republicans controlling the Senate denied former president Barack Obama a hearing on his choice to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died more than a year ago.