Schumer Praises GOP Mavericks On Health Care

(AP) – Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is praising the three Republicans who broke with their party to reject the GOP health care bill, especially John McCain.

Schumer told reporters at a news conference Friday, “I have not seen a senator who speaks truth to power as strongly, as well and as frequently as John McCain.” Schumer also praised Maine’s Susan Collins and Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski as tough women. His comments came just hours after the three Republicans joined all 48 Senate Democrats in voting against the so-called “skinny repeal” bill, a loss that dealt a severe blow to President Donald Trump’s agenda and GOP’s years-long effort to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Schumer also said he spoke to Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday about working on bipartisan legislation.