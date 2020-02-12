NATIONAL

Schumer Rips Justice Dept Intrusion In Roger Stone Case

By 59 views
0
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is shaming the Justice Department’s interference into the sentencing of Roger Stone. Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer accused President Trump of trying to rig or break rules to help himself.

In a tweet, Trump congratulated Attorney General Bill Barr for “taking charge of a case that was totally out of control.” Federal prosecutors originally recommended a seven-to-nine year prison sentence. Stone is a longtime Trump ally who was convicted in November of lying to Congress and witness tampering.

2020 Candidates Prepare For Super Tuesday

Previous article

House Dems Push Ratification Of Equal Rights Amendment

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL