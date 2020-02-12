Schumer Rips Justice Dept Intrusion In Roger Stone Case

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is shaming the Justice Department’s interference into the sentencing of Roger Stone. Speaking on the Senate floor, Schumer accused President Trump of trying to rig or break rules to help himself.

In a tweet, Trump congratulated Attorney General Bill Barr for “taking charge of a case that was totally out of control.” Federal prosecutors originally recommended a seven-to-nine year prison sentence. Stone is a longtime Trump ally who was convicted in November of lying to Congress and witness tampering.