(AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump has made an “outstanding decision” in nominating U.S. Appeals Court Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

But Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer says Gorsuch “has repeatedly sided with corporations over working people” and has “demonstrated a hostility toward women’s rights.”

Schumer says he’s skeptical that Gorsuch “can be a strong, independent justice on the Court.”