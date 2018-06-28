Home NATIONAL Science Says: How Family Separation May Affect Kids’ Brains
Science Says: How Family Separation May Affect Kids' Brains
Science Says: How Family Separation May Affect Kids' Brains

IMMIGRANT CHILD SEPARATION
Science Says: How Family Separation May Affect Kids' Brains

(AP) – Doctors have long known that separating families and other traumatic events can damage children’s well-being. More recent research has shed light on how that may happen.

Severe early adversity may cause brain changes and “toxic stress.” Persistent elevated stress hormones and inflammation may result in lasting health problems.  A “zero tolerance” immigration policy the Trump Administration announced this spring has resulted in 2,300 children being separated from adults they were traveling with. The government says they were sent to shelters and foster homes across the country.

The administration reversed the policy and has 30 days to reunite families, but it’s unclear whether it can meet that deadline.

