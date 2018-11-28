Home WORLD Scientist Reports 2nd Gene-Edited Pregnancy
(AP) – A Chinese researcher who claims to have helped make the world’s first genetically edited babies says a second pregnancy may be underway.  The researcher, He Jiankui of Shenzhen, revealed the possible pregnancy Wednesday while making his first public comments about his controversial work at an international conference in Hong Kong.  He claims to have altered the DNA of twin girls born earlier this month to try to make them resistant to infection with the AIDS virus.

Mainstream scientists have condemned the experiment, and universities and government groups are investigating.  The second potential pregnancy is in a very early stage and needs more time to be monitored to see if it will last, He said.

