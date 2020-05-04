COVID WORLD

Scientists Fault UK’s Pandemic Strategy As Deaths Rise

By 21 views
0
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)

(AP) – The British government has come under criticism from scientists as the coronavirus continues to infect people across the country, in what will likely turn out to be Europe’s worst outbreak. As many countries in Western Europe now look to ease restrictive measures, there have been few publicly announced plans in Britain for how the country will exit its current lockdown.

For weeks, the U.K. remained focused on widespread testing while outbreak experts warned this overwhelming focus on testing ignored an equally essential element of outbreak control: the tracking and isolation of contacts of cases.

Supreme Court Wraps Up Its 1st Phone Arguments

Previous article

World Leaders Pledge Billions For Virus Vaccine Research

Next article

You may also like

More in COVID WORLD