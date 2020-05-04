Scientists Fault UK’s Pandemic Strategy As Deaths Rise

(AP) – The British government has come under criticism from scientists as the coronavirus continues to infect people across the country, in what will likely turn out to be Europe’s worst outbreak. As many countries in Western Europe now look to ease restrictive measures, there have been few publicly announced plans in Britain for how the country will exit its current lockdown.

For weeks, the U.K. remained focused on widespread testing while outbreak experts warned this overwhelming focus on testing ignored an equally essential element of outbreak control: the tracking and isolation of contacts of cases.