Home NATIONAL Scientists ID Tiny Prehistoric Sea Worm With 50 Head Spines
Scientists ID Tiny Prehistoric Sea Worm With 50 Head Spines
NATIONAL
0

Scientists ID Tiny Prehistoric Sea Worm With 50 Head Spines

0
0
PREHISTORIC SEA WORM
now viewing

Scientists ID Tiny Prehistoric Sea Worm With 50 Head Spines

PRISON GENERIC
now playing

Panama Unit Convict Gets Early Release From Prison

Texting Suicide
now playing

Michelle Carter Sentenced To Two And A Half Years In Prison In Texting Suicide Case

AFGHANISTAN-UNREST
now playing

Several U.S. Soldiers Reportedly Hurt In Afghan Attack

TRUMP
now playing

Trump Announces New Ways To Help Veterans Get Medical Care

auto-pedestrian
now playing

Grand Jury: Driver Was Texting When She Killed 2 Teen Girls

courtgavel
now playing

Special Education Teacher Faces New Sexual Assault Charges

TOM WOPAT DUKES OF HAZZARD-1
now playing

'Dukes of Hazzard' Star Faces Indecent Assault, Drug Charges

PRINCESS DIANA
now playing

Ex-Bodyguard Defends Candid Princess Diana Documentary

Seeking a dream, Indonesian family finds nightmare in Raqqa
now playing

Seeking A Dream, Indonesian Family Finds Nightmare In Raqqa

Lindsey Graham
now playing

Senate Panel Approves Bill To Cut Off US Aid To Palestinians

(AP) – Long before dinosaurs roamed the Earth, a bizarre creature with a Venus flytrap-like head swam the seas.  Scientists have uncovered fossils of a tiny faceless prehistoric sea worm with 50 spines jutting out of its head. When some unsuspecting critter came too close, its jaw-like spines snapped together and dinner was served.

The discovery reported in Thursday’s journal Current Biology offers a glimpse into the Cambrian explosion of life on Earth about 541 million years ago.  Researchers say the fossils represent not only a new species, but a new genus – a larger grouping of life – as well.  The marine predator was only 4 inches long and its spines were about one-third of an inch long. It feasted on smaller plankton and shrimp-like creatures.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Texting Suicide

Michelle Carter Sentenced To Two And A Half Years In Prison In Texting Suicide Case

jsalinas 0
TRUMP

Trump Announces New Ways To Help Veterans Get Medical Care

jsalinas 0
auto-pedestrian

Grand Jury: Driver Was Texting When She Killed 2 Teen Girls

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video