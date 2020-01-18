WORLD

Scientists Seek Rare Species Survivors Amid Australia Flames

By 123 views
0
This December 2019 photo provided by Guy Ballard shows a male brush-tailed rock wallaby eating supplementary food researchers provided in the Oxley Wild Rivers National Park in New South Wales, Australia. Before this fire season, scientists estimated there were as few as 15,000 left in the wild. Now recent fires in a region already stricken by drought have burned through some of their last habitat, and the species is in jeopardy of disappearing, Ballard said. (Guy Ballard/NSW DPI - UNE via AP)

Much of Australia is still ablaze in an unprecedented wildfire season that has already charred an area the size of Kentucky. Scientists fear that some of Australia’s unique and colorful endangered species may not recover. Now they are looking for surviving representatives of rare species including the kangaroo-like brush-tailed rock wallabies, and helping threatened creatures get enough food and water in recently scorched forests. Koalas are not now in imminent danger of extinction, but scientists worry that the iconic marsupial’s habitat has been greatly reduced by wildfires. Scientists say climate change is making massive wildfires more common.

Justices Taking Up Bans On State Money To Religious Schools

Previous article

How Trump’s Impeachment Differs From A Criminal Trial

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in WORLD