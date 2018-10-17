Home NATIONAL Scope Of Michael’s Fury Becomes Clearer In Florida Panhandle
Scope Of Michael’s Fury Becomes Clearer In Florida Panhandle
NATIONAL
0

Scope Of Michael’s Fury Becomes Clearer In Florida Panhandle

0
0
2000 (1)
now viewing

Scope Of Michael’s Fury Becomes Clearer In Florida Panhandle

download (11)
now playing

Mattis To Meet Chinese Counterpart Amid US-China Tensions

2000 (2)
now playing

Democrats' Not-So-Secret Plan To Fight Midterm Malaise

5bc6ca687a585.image
now playing

Changing Orange County, California, Gives Democrats Hope

2000
now playing

Canada Now World's Largest Legal Marijuana Marketplace

1940
now playing

Pompeo Meets With Turkish President, FM

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Hoax School Shooter Threat, Pawn Shop Robbery Leads To Prison Time

us mexico flag
now playing

U.S., Mexico Crack Down On Powerful Drug Cartel

queen isabellas causeway bridge
now playing

Dozens Of Pelicans Killed As Cold Front Blows Through

Ronnie Rodriguez Sr.
now playing

2nd Man Arrested In Shooting That Killed 4 At Party

DONALD TRUMP AND ELIZABETH WARREN
now playing

Trump Says Warren Being 'slammed' Over DNA Test

(AP) – The scope of the Hurricane Michael’s fury has become clearer after nearly a week of missing-persons reports and desperate searches of the Florida Panhandle neighborhoods devastated by the most powerful hurricane to hit the continental U.S. in nearly 50 years.
Florida officials say the storm is responsible for at least 16 deaths in the state. That count was twice the number previously tallied by The Associated Press.
The AP’s tally also includes 10 deaths in Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina.
Emergency management officials say 137,000 Florida customers remain without power in an 11-county region that stretches from the Gulf of Mexico to the Georgia border.
But a glimmer of hope has emerged now that cellphone service has started to return to the stricken zone.

Related posts:

  1. In Florida, Families Seeking The Missing Amid Storm Damage
Related Posts
2000 (2)

Democrats’ Not-So-Secret Plan To Fight Midterm Malaise

Zack Cantu 0
5bc6ca687a585.image

Changing Orange County, California, Gives Democrats Hope

Zack Cantu 0
us mexico flag

U.S., Mexico Crack Down On Powerful Drug Cartel

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video