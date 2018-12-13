Scores Of Migrant Girls Quietly Vanishing From Indonesia

(AP) – Scores of Indonesian girls are disappearing into a trafficking network that has descended upon the country’s impoverished province of East Nusa Tenggara.

Possibly hundreds of trafficked girls have quietly vanished from the region in recent years. Illegal recruiters lure the girls from their homes with promises of well-paying work in neighboring Malaysia.

Some of the girls come home in coffins. Others don’t come home at all.

They are part of the hidden toll of global migration. An Associated Press investigation documented at least 61,000 migrants dead or missing worldwide since 2014. That’s more than double the number found by the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration, the only group that has tried to count them.

