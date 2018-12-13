Home WORLD Scores Of Migrant Girls Quietly Vanishing From Indonesia
Scores Of Migrant Girls Quietly Vanishing From Indonesia
WORLD
0

Scores Of Migrant Girls Quietly Vanishing From Indonesia

0
0
Indonesia The Lost Girls of West Timor
now viewing

Scores Of Migrant Girls Quietly Vanishing From Indonesia

2WIY7YNXA5G4TBTLMXBNRGTAMQ
now playing

Hatch Laments Loss Of Civility For US Senate In 'Crisis'

104204133-GettyImages-111148577.530×298
now playing

SeaWorld Says DOJ Probe Into 'Blackfish' Statements Is Over

5c122a66d0fc4.image
now playing

UK Leader Seeks EU Lifeline After Surviving Confidence Vote

WireAP_992a92b11a0c47e18ec663cd03097f5c_12x5_992
now playing

French Police Try To Catch Attack Suspect Dead Or Alive

920×920
now playing

Apple Announces Plan To Build $1 Billion Campus In Texas

3CPO4PXNSNBVRHZRJSKITQJHMM
now playing

Death Toll In Turkey Train Crash Rises To 7

B7KBQJJFXJEORDCLZGFSQSCN7Q
now playing

Senate To Vote On Aid To Yemen In Wake Of Khashoggi Slaying

ows_154466156125694
now playing

AP Exclusive: Iran Hackers Hunt Nuclear Workers, US Targets

China Chinese guard.jpg_18768791_ver1.0_640_360
now playing

China Confirms Holding 2 Canadians

Texas boy jumps from burning apartment to officers
now playing

Boy Jumps From Burning Apartment To Officers

(AP) – Scores of Indonesian girls are disappearing into a trafficking network that has descended upon the country’s impoverished province of East Nusa Tenggara.
Possibly hundreds of trafficked girls have quietly vanished from the region in recent years. Illegal recruiters lure the girls from their homes with promises of well-paying work in neighboring Malaysia.
Some of the girls come home in coffins. Others don’t come home at all.
They are part of the hidden toll of global migration. An Associated Press investigation documented at least 61,000 migrants dead or missing worldwide since 2014. That’s more than double the number found by the U.N.’s International Organization for Migration, the only group that has tried to count them.

No related posts.

Related Posts
5c122a66d0fc4.image

UK Leader Seeks EU Lifeline After Surviving Confidence Vote

Roxanne Garcia 0
WireAP_992a92b11a0c47e18ec663cd03097f5c_12x5_992

French Police Try To Catch Attack Suspect Dead Or Alive

Zack Cantu 0
3CPO4PXNSNBVRHZRJSKITQJHMM

Death Toll In Turkey Train Crash Rises To 7

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video