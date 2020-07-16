SCOTUS Lifts Stay On Federal Execution

The U.S. Supreme Court has lifted an injunction on a federal execution. The high court was divided on Wednesday’s decision, with the four liberal judges dissenting. The order lifts an injunction against the death sentence of Wesley Purkey, who was scheduled to be executed Wednesday afternoon.

Purkey was convicted of kidnapping and murdering a teenage girl in Kansas City in 1998. His attorneys argue that he’s mentally unfit for execution and has severe dementia. It’s the second injunction against a federal execution to be lifted this week.