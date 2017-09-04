Home NATIONAL Sea Trials Begin For Navy’s Newest Class Of Aircraft Carrier
NATIONAL
0

Sea Trials Begin For Navy’s Newest Class Of Aircraft Carrier

0
0

Sea Trials Begin For Navy’s Newest Class Of Aircraft Carrier

BODY FOUND
now playing

Mystery Surrounds Skeletal Remains Found Near Rio Hondo

FATAL CRASH DEADL CRASH
now playing

Head-On Crash Claims Life Of Raymondville Man

GANG ARRESTS GENERIC
now playing

Valley-Based Gang Members Jailed Following New Indictment

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

New Zika Testing Recommendations Issued For Deep South Texas

d5194db3-df34-4468-9fd8-8f159468688a-large16x9_Tacos
now playing

Texas Taco Franchise Sues Over Phrase 'Damn Good Tacos'

GUN HOLD UP BURGLARY GUNS LAW
now playing

Man Upset Over Take-Out Beer Ban Shoots At Houston Officer

Florida_Shooting_40250
now playing

The Latest: Ex-Gym Worker Shoots 2 In Florida, Kills Self

58ea307042546_image
now playing

Speaker Who Shuns Hardball Seeks Win After Health Care Loss

58c99de4f8c580740f876a3c_o_F_v1
now playing

Search For Consensus On Taxes Veers Into Unexpected Corners

Egypt_48846
now playing

The Latest: Egypt Says Suicide Bomber Behind Church Bombing

(AP) – The U.S. Navy says the first of its new class of aircraft carriers has headed out to sea.

The USS Gerald R. Ford embarked Saturday on the first of its sea trials to test various state-of-the-art systems.

The $12.9 billion carrier departed from Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News after more than a year’s delay and cost overruns.

Construction on the Ford started in 2009. It was supposed to finish by September 2015, with costs at $10.5 billion. But there were issues with the carrier’s advanced systems and technology, including aircraft landing equipment and power generation.

The ship is currently undergoing builder’s trials. It will return to port in Virginia before embarking again for “acceptance trials,” which are conducted by Navy inspectors.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Florida_Shooting_40250

The Latest: Ex-Gym Worker Shoots 2 In Florida, Kills Self

Danny Castillon 0
58ea307042546_image

Speaker Who Shuns Hardball Seeks Win After Health Care Loss

Danny Castillon 0
58c99de4f8c580740f876a3c_o_F_v1

Search For Consensus On Taxes Veers Into Unexpected Corners

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video