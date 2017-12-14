Sea Turtles Shocked By Cold Returned To Gulf Of Mexico

(AP) – Sixty endangered Atlantic green sea turtles that went into shock when South Texas experienced snowy weather have been released back into the Gulf of Mexico.

The Brownsville Herald reports that hundreds of onlookers watched the turtles’ return to the water on Wednesday at Isla Blanca Park. A total of 72 cold-stunned turtles washed up during the cold spell. Kat Lillie, assistant curator at Sea Turtle Inc., says some of the turtles have stayed behind because they need a little more medical attention.

Lille says many of the turtles that were rescued were found by their volunteer patrols or by fishermen. Crowds cheered and took photos and videos as the 60 turtles that were medically healthy to be released were ushered by volunteers into the surf.