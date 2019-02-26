Search Continues For Body At Plane Crash Site

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a plane crash site in Trinity Bay in Anahuac, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Boeing 767 cargo plane went down approximately 30 miles southeast of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) – Authorities have been searching a bay off southeast Texas for clues about what caused a cargo plane carrying Amazon packages to nose-dive into the shallow water. All three men on board were killed Saturday when the Houston-bound Boeing 767 crashed in Trinity Bay, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of the city. Two bodies were recovered over the weekend, but crews were still looking for the third on Tuesday.

The plane was being operated by Atlas Air for Amazon when it crashed and disintegrated on impact. Crews have been using airboats and helicopters to circle the crash scene, where white chunks of fuselage could be seen above long grass. A north wind has also helped searchers by exposing more of the large debris field.