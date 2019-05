Law enforcement authorities are continuing to search for an undocumented immigrant who fled from Border Patrol custody this morning.

The man had been taken to South Texas Health System’s emergency room in Edinburg. He was medically cleared, and as agents were taking him back to their vehicle, he was able to escape.

Two schools in the area, Edinburg North High and the IDEA Academy, were placed on precautionary lockdowns, which have since been lifted.

Photo courtesy of U.S. Border Patrol