Search Continues For Woman Missing From San Benito Shelter

Cameron County authorities are asking for your help as they search for a woman who disappeared in San Benito Monday night. 41-year-old Rosa Hermelinda Astimbay-Liviganay was last seen at La Posada Providencia on Marydale Road in San Benito.

Sheriff Omar Lucio says she may have left the shelter to go on a nighttime walk. At the time, Astimbay-Liviganay was wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. She has black hair, is 5 feet tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has a medium complexion.

If you think you’ve seen her, call Cameron County CrimeStoppers at 350-5551.