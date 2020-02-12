Search Continues In San Benito Field Where Human Remains Were Found

Police investigators have brought along cadaver dogs as they search for a second day in a brushy area in San Benito where someone’s skeletal remains were found yesterday.

Human bones were found in a shallow grave near Business 77 and West Stenger Street, but authorities say wild animals may have scattered additional remains and the dogs are helping to search the entire property. An anonymous tipster had notified Harlingen police about the remains Monday afternoon.

An autopsy and other tests are being conducted to determine the identity and gender of the person, the cause of death, and how long the remains had been there. Both Harlingen and San Benito police, along with Texas Rangers, are investigating.