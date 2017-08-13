Search For Missing Donna Teen Continues

A Rio Grande Valley regional alert remains in effect for a missing Donna teenager. 13-year-old Priscilla Elisabel Martinez was last seen in her house in a rural area north of Donna last Wednesday night. Investigators have at least one clue they’re following. Relatives have told Channel 5 News that they found messages on Martinez’s cellphone from her uncle encouraging her to run away.

Authorities are looking for two vehicles in connection with her disappearance – a 2015 silver Dodge Ram pickup truck with a Texas license number of HFW2831, and also a 2015 black Hyundai with a Texas license number of FZD2753.

Martinez is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and she wears glasses. Anyone with information about her disappearance is urged to call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 383-8114.