Weslaco police are asking for your help in finding a missing man. 54-year-old Erasmo Anciso was last seen leaving his home on the 39-hundred block of Borg Drive in northeast Weslaco Wednesday afternoon.

Anciso was wearing black shorts and black shoes and a shirt although it’s not known what kind. He is 5 feet tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Police say Anciso has suffered strokes in the past and has other medical issues. If you see him, call Weslaco police at 968-8591.