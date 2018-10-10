Home TEXAS Search Resumes For 4 People Missing In West Texas Flooding
Search Resumes For 4 People Missing In West Texas Flooding
TEXAS
0

Search Resumes For 4 People Missing In West Texas Flooding

0
0
JUNCTION TEXAS FLOOD 10-08-2018
now viewing

Search Resumes For 4 People Missing In West Texas Flooding

Nauman Hussain
now playing

Lawyer Says Limo Service Operator Isn't Guilty

HURRICANE MICHAEL
now playing

Turbocharged: How Michael Got 55 Percent Stronger In 1 Day

HURRICANE MICHALE MAKES LANDFALL
now playing

Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm

FBI
now playing

FBI Chief Says 'usual process met in Kavanaugh probe

Jamal Khashoggi MISSING JOURNALIST VIDEO
now playing

Video Shows Suspects In Saudi Writer's Disappearance

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Wants Answers About Missing Saudi Writer

LIMOUSINE CRASH NEW YORK OCT 2018
now playing

State Police Arrest Limousine Company Operator

EL PASO POLICEMAN AIMING GUN AT KIDS
now playing

Police Officer Who Aimed Gun At Children Sued

Shooting+-+Gun+and+Tape
now playing

Federal Prisoner Dies In Shooting

La Feria Fire Department Adding Full Time Firefighters To Volunteer Staff

(AP) – Authorities have resumed their search for four people missing since a recreational vehicle park was overrun by raging floodwaters in west Texas.  Kimble County Sheriff Hilario Cantu says crews were searching Wednesday morning for the three men and one woman along the South Llano River in Junction, a town about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Austin.

Rains brought more than 12 inches of rain to the area beginning Sunday night, causing the river to rise. Floodwaters early Monday swept away people staying at the South Llano River RV Park, prompting dramatic air and water rescues.

Texas Game Warden Rachel Kellner says the four people still missing are co-workers. Crews used swift-water boats to search a 35-mile (56-kilometer) stretch of river Tuesday. Kellner says Wednesday’s search will also include dogs and drones.

Related posts:

  1. DHS To Waive Laws For New Border Gates In South Texas
  2. Vehicle Crash Kills Two Teens In Brownsville
  3. DAVIS RANKIN
  4. South Korea Considers Lifting Sanctions On North
Related Posts
EL PASO POLICEMAN AIMING GUN AT KIDS

Police Officer Who Aimed Gun At Children Sued

jsalinas 0
Shooting+-+Gun+and+Tape

Federal Prisoner Dies In Shooting

jsalinas 0
POLICE CRIME SCENE

Sheriff’s Deputy Shot While Responding To Disturbance

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video