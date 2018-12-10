Search To Resume For Remaining 2 Swept Away In Texas Floods

(AP) – Crews are set to resume searching along a West Texas river after the bodies were found of two of four people who were swept away when floodwaters overran a recreational vehicle park.

Texas A&M Forest Service spokeswoman Christi Powers says the search will resume Friday morning. She says while “we never lose hope,” the search turned from rescue to recovery after the discovery of two bodies Thursday. The four were swept away early Monday morning from the RV park in Junction, located about 140 miles (225 kilometers) west of Austin.

Powers says the identities of the two found dead haven’t been released. She says the bodies were found along the South Llano (LA’-noh) River about 9 miles (14 kilometers) downriver from the RV park.