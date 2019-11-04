Search Underway For Missing Combes Woman

Police in Combes are urging you to keep an eye out for a missing resident.

49-year-old Dolores Tollisen Garza hasn’t been seen since mid-morning Sunday while at First Baptist Church in Combes, which is about 5 miles north of Harlingen.

At the time Garza was wearing blue jeans and a maroon long-sleeve shirt with the word “Happy” on the front.

It’s believed Garza may be in danger because she suffers from a variety of medical conditions. If you think you’ve seen her, call Combes police at 425-7131.

(Photo courtesy of KGBT-TV)