Searchers Find Body Of Missing Maryland Man

(AP) -Police say a body found in the Patapsco River has been identified as 39-year-old Eddison Hermond, the sole person reported missing in destructive flash flooding in a historic Maryland town.

The Howard County Police issued the confirmation shortly after they announced Tuesday that searchers scouring the river had found a man’s body.  Police in Howard County said they received a report at 12:30 a.m. Monday that Hermond of Severn was missing. At that point, he had not been seen since about 5:20 p.m. Sunday in Ellicott City, when flooding from a massive rainstorm ripped down Main Street.

Hermond was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and a sergeant in the Maryland Army National Guard.

