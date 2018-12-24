Searchers Look For Victims; Tsunami Toll Now 280

(AP) The Latest on a tsunami that hit along Indonesia’s Sunda Strait

Thousands of soldiers, police and government personnel as well as volunteers are working to find victims of an Indonesian tsunami.

At least 281 people died and more than 1,000 were injured when the waves washed ashore along western Java and southern Sumatra islands Saturday night following a volcanic eruption.

The tsunami was not huge and did not surge far inland, but its force was destructive. Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said more than 600 homes, many hotels and vendor stalls, and more than 400 boats and ships were damaged. The number of casualties may still rise.

Nugroho said Monday, “It is suspected that some victims are still trapped under wreckage and materials washed away by the tsunami.”