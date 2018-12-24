Home TRENDING Searchers Look For Victims; Tsunami Toll Now 280
Searchers Look For Victims; Tsunami Toll Now 280
TRENDING
WORLD
0

Searchers Look For Victims; Tsunami Toll Now 280

0
0
Indonesia Tsunami
now viewing

Searchers Look For Victims; Tsunami Toll Now 280

Trump Border Wall
now playing

President Trump Might Accept Less Money For Border Wall

UK Police Free 2 Drone Suspects In Gatwick Travel Chaos

New Asylum Policy Could Invite More Illegal Border Crossings

Police: Man Arrested After Shooting Wife's Laptop

Jennie-O Recalls Nore Than 164,000 Pounds Of Ground Turkey

Spike In Recycling After Boil-Water Notice

2 Women Slain, Gunman Dead In Shootings

Trump's Reluctant Backers Sour On His Leadership, Policies

Dems Would OK Money For Border Security, No Wall

Death Toll Climbs To 222 In Indonesia Tsunami

(AP)  The Latest on a tsunami that hit along Indonesia’s Sunda Strait
Thousands of soldiers, police and government personnel as well as volunteers are working to find victims of an Indonesian tsunami.
At least 281 people died and more than 1,000 were injured when the waves washed ashore along western Java and southern Sumatra islands Saturday night following a volcanic eruption.
The tsunami was not huge and did not surge far inland, but its force was destructive. Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said more than 600 homes, many hotels and vendor stalls, and more than 400 boats and ships were damaged. The number of casualties may still rise.
Nugroho said Monday, “It is suspected that some victims are still trapped under wreckage and materials washed away by the tsunami.”

Related posts:

  1. Death Toll Climbs To 222 In Indonesia Tsunami
  2. Valley Homebuilder Going To Prison For Role In Property Scam
  3. N. Korea Says It Won’t Denuclearize Unless US Removes Threat
  4. Holiday-Season Gridlock In DC Brings Partial Federal Closure
Related Posts
Trump Border Wall

President Trump Might Accept Less Money For Border Wall

Fred Cruz 0

UK Police Free 2 Drone Suspects In Gatwick Travel Chaos

jsalinas 0

New Asylum Policy Could Invite More Illegal Border Crossings

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video