Home NATIONAL Sears And Amazon; Alexa, Turn Up My Kenmore Air Conditioner
Sears And Amazon; Alexa, Turn Up My Kenmore Air Conditioner
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Sears And Amazon; Alexa, Turn Up My Kenmore Air Conditioner

0
0
Sears Amazon
now viewing

Sears And Amazon; Alexa, Turn Up My Kenmore Air Conditioner

screenshot-2017-07-20-10-28-33
now playing

Justice Dept. Announces Takedown Of Online Drug Marketplace

All-CA-Problems-Lead-to-the-SJV
now playing

California Farm Region Plagued By Dirty Air Looks To Trump

c3f313a7db474228b745fe89a352991e-780×542
now playing

Budget Plan Faces Uncertain Fate After Clearing House Panel

1500426068745
now playing

House GOP Defiant On Health Bill Amid Senate Uncertainty

WireAP_a4b26dfa4b764f358b65db82064f2c16_12x5_992
now playing

Less Than 1 Aircraft Carrier? The Cost Of N. Korea's Nukes

092915healthcosts
now playing

Poll: Most Say Feds Should Ensure Health Coverage

1500302941_10001761+OJ+Simpson+Parole
now playing

OJ Simpson Draws World Attention In Plea For Freedom

Trump_Interview_91711.jpg-cbba0
now playing

Trump's Critique Of Sessions Reflects Long-Held Frustrations

mccainjohn_052317gn_lead
now playing

BREAKING: Sen. John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Tumor After Blood Clot Removed.

TRUMP
now playing

3 Top Trump Insiders To Talk To Senate Panels

(AP) – Sears will begin selling its appliances on Amazon.com, including smart appliances that can be synced with Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa.

The announcement Thursday sent shares of Sears soaring more than 18 percent at the opening bell. The tie-up with the internet behemoth could give shares of the storied retailer one of its biggest one-day percentage gains ever.

Sears, which also owns Kmart, said that its Kenmore Smart appliances will be fully integrated with Amazon’s Alexa, allowing users to control things like air conditioners through voice commands.

“The launch of Kenmore products on Amazon.com will significantly expand the distribution and availability of the Kenmore brand in the U.S.,” Chairman and CEO Edward Lampert said in a company release.

Sears has struggled with weak sales for years, and announced more store closings earlier this month, partly due to the emergence of Amazon.com and other internet operators. Sears had said in March that there was “substantial doubt” it could continue after years of bleeding money.

Many on Thursday took the agreement with Amazon.com as a lifeline, with the volume of trading in Sears shares just at the opening bell enormous.

The agreement goes beyond the point of sale, however. Also part of the deal for Sears is delivery, installation and the service work that comes with product warranties, which will be provided by Sears Home Services.

Amazon has changed the face of retail since it became a public company more than 20 years ago. It recently began offering discounts on its Prime membership for people who receive government assistance, making a play for the low-income shoppers at places like Walmart. And it announced last month that it was testing a new wardrobe service that lets members of its Prime program try on styles before they put items on their charge card – at no upfront fee.

Shares of Sears Holdings, based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, just outside of Chicago, jumped $1.62 to $10.30 when trading began.

Related posts:

  1. Feds Taking Over Texas National Guard Mission Along Border
  2. OJ Simpson Draws World Attention In Plea For Freedom
  3. California Farm Region Plagued By Dirty Air Looks To Trump
  4. 3 Top Trump Insiders To Talk To Senate Panels
Related Posts
screenshot-2017-07-20-10-28-33

Justice Dept. Announces Takedown Of Online Drug Marketplace

Roxanne Garcia 0
All-CA-Problems-Lead-to-the-SJV

California Farm Region Plagued By Dirty Air Looks To Trump

Roxanne Garcia 0
c3f313a7db474228b745fe89a352991e-780×542

Budget Plan Faces Uncertain Fate After Clearing House Panel

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video