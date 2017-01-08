Home NATIONAL Seas Rise, Trees Die: Climate Change Before Your Eyes
(AP) – Rising sea levels are killing trees along vast swaths of the North American coast by inundating them in salt water.  The dead trees in what used to be thriving freshwater coastal environments are called “ghost forests” by researchers.

Efforts are underway to determine how quickly the creation of ghost forests is increasing around the world.  But scientists agree the startling sight of dead trees in formerly healthy areas is an easy-to-grasp example of the consequences of climate change.

The phenomenon can be seen from Canada down along the entire East Coast of the U.S. and into Texas.  It’s happening elsewhere in the world, too.

