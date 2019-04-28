Seattle College Says Student Was Killed By Crane

Emergency crews work at the scene of a construction crane collapse where several people were killed and others were injured Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the South Lake Union neighborhood of Seattle. The crane collapsed near the intersection of Mercer Street and Fairview Avenue pinning cars underneath it near Interstate 5. (AP Photo/Joe Nicholson)

(AP) – Seattle Pacific University officials say one of its students was among the four people killed when a construction crane fell from a building and crashed onto one of Seattle’s busiest streets.

The university says in a statement that Sarah Wong was a freshman who intended to major in nursing and lived on campus. The university says Wong was in a car when the crane fell from a building under construction on Google’s new Seattle campus onto Mercer Street Saturday afternoon.

Tim Church, a spokesman for the Washington Department of Labor & Industries, says the agency formally opened an investigation into four companies – general contractor GLY, Northwest Tower Crane Service Inc., Omega Rigging and Machinery Moving Inc. and Morrow Equipment Co. LLC. Church said he didn’t know where the companies are based.