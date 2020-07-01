Seattle Cops Clear ‘Occupied’ Zone, More Than 20 Arrested

A protester stands with her hand up in front of a road blocked by Seattle police in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone early Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Police in Seattle have torn down demonstrators' tents in the city's so-called occupied protest zone after the mayor ordered it cleared. (AP Photo/Aron Ranen)

A protester stands with her hand up in front of a road blocked by Seattle police in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone early Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Police in Seattle have torn down demonstrators' tents in the city's so-called occupied protest zone after the mayor ordered it cleared. (AP Photo/Aron Ranen)

(AP) — Police in Seattle tore down demonstrators’ tents in the city’s so-called occupied protest zone after the mayor ordered it cleared. Officers used their bicycles Wednesday morning to herd the protesters so the officers could carry out the order imposed following two fatal shootings in less than two weeks. Seattle’s police chief says at least 23 people were arrested. Television images showed clashes between the police and dozens of protesters at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone. The protesters appeared to be dispersing several hours after the operation started at 5 a.m. The zone was set up following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.