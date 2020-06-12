Seattle Police Chief Says Leaving Precinct Wasn’t Her Idea

Mark Henry Jr., center, a Black Lives Matter leader, speaks into a megaphone in a doorway of the Seattle Police Department East Precinct building, which has been boarded up and abandoned except for a few officers inside, Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Seattle. The building is located in what is being called the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone." Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police have largely withdrawn from the neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Mark Henry Jr., center, a Black Lives Matter leader, speaks into a megaphone in a doorway of the Seattle Police Department East Precinct building, which has been boarded up and abandoned except for a few officers inside, Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Seattle. The building is located in what is being called the "Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone." Following days of violent confrontations with protesters, police have largely withdrawn from the neighborhood. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best is expressing her displeasure over the city’s “autonomous zone.”

Speaking on Good Morning America, she said the situation is creating danger and slowing response to calls by her officers. Protestors created the zone Monday following gatherings over the death of George Floyd. Officers were forced to leave the East Precinct.

President Trump has called protestors “ugly anarchists” and urged local leaders to regain control of the city.