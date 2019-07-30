Seattle Woman Arrested For Capital One Data Breach

A Seattle woman is behind bars in connection to a Capital One data breach that exposed the information of about 100-million Americans and six-million Canadians.

The FBI arrested 33-year-old software engineer Paige Thompson in Seattle Monday on a charge of computer fraud. Investigators say she hacked into an unidentified cloud-computing company server holding Capital One data sometime between March 12th and July 17th.

The hack compromised 140-thousand Social Security numbers, 80-thousand bank account numbers, and personal information from credit card applications over the last 14 years. Capital One says they have fixed the problem. Thompson is due back in court Thursday for a bail hearing.