Secessionist Torra Is Chosen To ead Catalonia

(AP) – Catalan lawmakers have ended a half-year power vacuum by electing in a close vote secessionist Quim Torra as the new regional chief.

Torra failed to be elected with an absolute majority in an earlier vote over the weekend. But on Monday, the 135-strong Catalan parliament voted 66-to-65 to support Torra, with the four lawmakers of the far-left anti-establishment CUP party abstaining.

Torra, 55, is a fervent nationalist hand-picked by former leader Carles Puigdemont, who is in Berlin fighting extradition to Spain after being charged for rebellion and misuse of public funds in connection to last year’s Catalan independence bid.

The Spanish government is expected to remove the special controls on the Catalan administration after Torra and his new ministers are sworn in later this week.

