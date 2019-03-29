Second Arrest In Widespread Weslaco Water Plant Bribery Scheme

There’s been a second arrest in connection with a federal bribery investigation surrounding the rehabilitation and expansion of the Weslaco water treatment plant.

Weslaco businessman Richard Quintanilla was arrested Thursday on charges of bribery and conspiracy. An 18-count indictment charges Quintanilla with bribing a Weslaco city commissioner in exchange for actions favorable to three engineering companies.

Federal prosecutors say the companies paid Quintanilla almost $86,000 – a portion of which he kept and a portion of which he paid to an unnamed city commissioner. In return, prosecutors say, the commissioner voted to authorize multi-million dollar water treatment plant contracts for the companies.

The arrest of Quintanilla comes days after a guilty plea by former Rio Grande City municipal judge Leonel Lopez in connection with his role in the alleged widespread bribery scheme. Federal prosecutors say Lopez orchestrated the scheme.

Meanwhile, the 52-year-old Quintanilla made his initial federal court appearance on the charges this morning and will remain jailed until his detention hearing Monday.