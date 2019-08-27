Second Attempt At Second Starhopper Test Launch Could Come Today

Space-X crews on Boca Chica Beach may try again today to conduct a second launch of the Starhopper test vehicle, after Monday’s planned launch was aborted at the last second. The test flight was called off just after 6 p.m. Space-X CEO Elon Musk on Twitter cited a problem with the ignition system.

Crews are hoping to send the Starhopper about 500 feet into the air, a follow-up to the initial test launch in April which got the space vehicle hovering about 65 feet off the ground.

There are two more launch windows this week – between 2 p.m. and 12 a.m. today and tomorrow. That means FAA airspace restrictions and the county-ordered road and beach closures will remain in place, as will the alert for residents of nearby Boca Chica Village. The alert warns residents that an overpressure event could occur that could blow out the windows of their homes.