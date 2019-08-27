Second Attempt at Second Starhopper Test Launch Successful

The Starhopper test vehicle was successfully launched from Boca Chica Beach this afternoon.

The SpaceX prototype rocketship shot into the sky just after 5 p.m. and stayed up for less than a minute before coming back down – intact. It hasn’t been confirmed how high the Starhopper got off the ground, but SpaceX was aiming for a 500 foot launch as a follow-up to the initial test launch in April which had the space vehicle hovering about 65 feet in the air.

Today’s launch came after Monday’s planned launch was aborted at the last second due to a faulty connection in the vehicle’s ignition system.

About a half-hour after this afternoon’s launch, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk sent out a tweet saying ‘Congrats SpaceX Team!!’

(Photo courtesy of Business Insider)