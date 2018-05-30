Home LOCAL Second Attempt To Seek Bond Fails For Valley Doctor Charged In Huge Health Care Fraud Scheme
Second Attempt To Seek Bond Fails For Valley Doctor Charged In Huge Health Care Fraud Scheme
For a second time, bond has been denied for a Rio Grande Valley physician charged in a massive health care fraud scheme.

McAllen federal judge Ricardo Hinojosa Tuesday ordered Doctor Jorge Zamora-Quezada to stay in custody, ruling he was a risk to flee to Mexico. Hinojosa pointed to the reasons cited during the first detention hearing – that Zamora-Quezada holds Mexican citizenship and has family and property in Mexico.

The 61-year-old rheumatologist was arrested a little more than two weeks ago on charges contained in a 7-count indictment. Zamora-Quezada is alleged to have misdiagnosed and mistreated patients in a long-running scheme to defraud health insurers, and use the illicit proceeds to fund a lavish lifestyle of luxury homes, cars, and vacations.

