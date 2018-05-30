Second Attempt To Seek Bond Fails For Valley Doctor Charged In Huge Health Care Fraud Scheme

For a second time, bond has been denied for a Rio Grande Valley physician charged in a massive health care fraud scheme.

McAllen federal judge Ricardo Hinojosa Tuesday ordered Doctor Jorge Zamora-Quezada to stay in custody, ruling he was a risk to flee to Mexico. Hinojosa pointed to the reasons cited during the first detention hearing – that Zamora-Quezada holds Mexican citizenship and has family and property in Mexico.

The 61-year-old rheumatologist was arrested a little more than two weeks ago on charges contained in a 7-count indictment. Zamora-Quezada is alleged to have misdiagnosed and mistreated patients in a long-running scheme to defraud health insurers, and use the illicit proceeds to fund a lavish lifestyle of luxury homes, cars, and vacations.