Second Boca Chica Test Flight Of Prototype Mars Ship Postponed

A key test on Boca Chica Beach of the Space-X prototype Mars rocketship, that had been set for Friday, has been postponed.

Crews were preparing to conduct an engine test with the goal of launching the rocket 200 meters off the launch pad – or about 655 feet. It would have been the second untethered test of the so-called Starhopper space vehicle, and would have come less than a month since the first one sent the rocket hovering about 65 feet off the ground.

Cameron County had authorized the required beach and road closures for Friday, plus the FAA had issued the required airspace restrictions above the launch site. No reason has been given for the postponement, and no new date for the second test has been set.