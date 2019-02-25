Second Body Recovered From Texas Plane Crash

Emergency personnel work at the scene of a plane crash site in Trinity Bay in Anahuac, Texas on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Boeing 767 cargo plane went down approximately 30 miles southeast of Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Surveillance video is being analyzed by the NTSB in hopes of figuring out what caused an Amazon Prime Air cargo jet to crash into waters just off Houston. A second body was recovered Sunday from the wreckage.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says authorities are still in active recovery mode. At least three people were on board Boeing 767 that was traveling from Miami to Houston Saturday. All contact was lost with the flight when it was about six-thousand feet in the air and roughly 30 miles from Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Sumwalt said the top priority is to obtain the plane recorders. He noted that the pilots didn’t issue a distress call, even though the plane descended at a steep angle, nose- first into the shallow waters.