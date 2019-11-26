Second Court Appearance Set For Federal Detention Center Employees

Five former employees of the East Hidalgo Detention Center remain behind bars themselves ahead of their federal detention hearing Wednesday after being indicted on corruption charges. All five were indicted last week, arrested, and then fired. Three of the defendants, who worked as correctional officers, are charged with bribery – accused of taking money to smuggle contraband into the detention center. Another is a former nurse at the facility accused of the same. And a fifth was a cook supervisor accused of sexually abusing an inmate. The East Hidalgo Detention Center is operated by the for-profit prison management firm Geo Group. The 1,300 bed facility holds detainees for the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Bureau and the U.S. Marshals Service