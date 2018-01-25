Second Death Penalty Hearing Pending For Donna Man’s Killer

Hidalgo County prosecutors will say next month whether they’ll seek the death penalty in a second sentencing hearing for an Alabama man convicted and condemned for robbing and killing a man in Donna 11 years ago. 47-year-old Douglas Armstrong won a new punishment hearing when the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals late last year threw out his death sentence. The court ruled Armstrong’s trial attorneys were constitutionally inadequate in presenting their case for why he should not be sentenced to death.

A Hidalgo County jury had found Armstrong guilty of robbing and slashing the neck of 60-year-old Rafael Castelan outside a Donna bar in April 2006. If prosecutors decide to not seek a second death penalty hearing, Armstrong would receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole.