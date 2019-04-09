Second Defendant Pleads Guilty In Weslaco Water Plant Scandal

Prosecutors have secured a second guilty plea in connection with the Weslaco water plant bribery scandal. Current Weslaco City Commissioner Jerry Tafolla Monday admitted to a single count of federal program bribery.

The longtime District 4 commissioner is accused of taking bribes in exchange for voting to award lucrative infrastructure contracts to favored engineering and construction companies. The contracts were for the rebuilding of the Weslaco water treatment plant.

Tafolla turned himself in Monday and entered his plea, while three other defendants in the bribery scheme were making their initial appearances on similar charges in a separate McAllen federal courtroom.

(Photo courtesy of The Monitor)