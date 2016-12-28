Home WORLD Second Flight Recorder Recovered From Black Sea Crash Site
Second Flight Recorder Recovered From Black Sea Crash Site
WORLD
0

Second Flight Recorder Recovered From Black Sea Crash Site

0
0
wireap_92c78ab3b3f94145898027bf69ba755a_16x9_1600
now viewing

Second Flight Recorder Recovered From Black Sea Crash Site

dylann-roof-1481844685
now playing

Roof Has Death Penalty Case Hearing Acting As Own Lawyer

carrie-fisher
now playing

Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

1482913863850
now playing

S. Korean Politicians Call For Nullifying Sex Slave Deal

us_japan_obama_pearl_harbor_29358-jpg-b760d
now playing

Obama Calls Japan's Premier's Visit 'historic'

636184940865075397-ax171-385f-9
now playing

Turkey, Russia Agree On Syria Cease-Fire Plan

accident146
now playing

Man Run Over In Rural Hidalgo County

fatal-crash
now playing

Authorities Explain Charges Against Weslaco Truck Driver In Traffic Deaths Of Willacy County Family

medium
now playing

Escaped Inmate Killed In Shootout South Of San Antonio

PRISON JAIL CELL
now playing

Inmate Found Dead at Lopez State Jail In Edinburg

abortion-law
now playing

Texas Lawmakers Undeterred By Supreme Court Abortion Verdict

(AP) – The Defense Ministry says search teams have recovered another flight recorder from a military plane that crashed in the Black Sea, killing all 92 aboard.

The ministry said the second recorder was lifted from the seabed Wednesday. The first flight recorder was found the previous day and experts have started analyzing its data to determine the crash’s cause.

The Tu-154 of the Russian Defense Ministry crashed into the sea early Sunday, two minutes after taking off in good weather from the city of Sochi. It was carrying members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, widely known as the Red Army Choir, to a New Year’s concert at a Russian military base in Syria.

The Defense Ministry says 17 bodies and 223 body fragments have been recovered from the crash site.

Related posts:

  1. Flight Recorder Retrieved
  2. Russia: All Causes For Plane Crash Being Eyed
  3. All Causes For Plane Crash Being Eyed
  4. Russia Says Mass Graves Found In Eastern Aleppo
Related Posts
carrie-fisher

Carrie Fisher Dies At 60

Zack Cantu 0
1482913863850

S. Korean Politicians Call For Nullifying Sex Slave Deal

Zack Cantu 0
636184940865075397-ax171-385f-9

Turkey, Russia Agree On Syria Cease-Fire Plan

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video