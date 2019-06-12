Second Man In Custody In Ortiz Shooting

Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, in custody in connection with the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, is transferred by police to court in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. His lawyer Deivi Solano said Feliz Garcia had no idea who he'd picked up and what was about to happen, and that he expected Feliz Garcia would be charged as an accomplice to an attempted murder. (AP Photo/Roberto Guzman)

Eddy Vladimir Feliz Garcia, in custody in connection with the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz, is transferred by police to court in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. His lawyer Deivi Solano said Feliz Garcia had no idea who he'd picked up and what was about to happen, and that he expected Feliz Garcia would be charged as an accomplice to an attempted murder. (AP Photo/Roberto Guzman)

The second suspect connected to the shooting of former Red Sox player David Ortiz is in custody. The suspect wasn’t identified, but police had been looking for the man who pulled the trigger in the Dominican Republic attack.

Another man, Eddy Feliz Garcia is accused of driving a motorcycle to a bar in Santo Domingo where his passenger allegedly shot Ortiz in the back. Ortiz, who is from Santo Domingo, was flown to Boston for medical treatment. He’s recovering from a second surgery and said to be in good condition in the ICU.