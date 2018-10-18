Second Man Sought In Connection With The Murder Of Retired Priest

Investigators are looking for a second man who they say may be connected to the murder of a retired priest whose body was found outside the Willacy County town of Santa Monica this summer.

Texas Rangers have released a picture of an unidentified man they’re calling a person of interest in the death of 71-year-old William Costello.

Meanwhile, the suspect accused of killing Costello remains behind bars on bonds totaling 2 million dollars. 27-year-old Juan Carlos Baez Escobedo is charged with murder and evidence tampering. The San Benito man was arrested a couple of days after Costello’s body was found August 17th, which was about 2-and-a-half weeks after he was reported missing from his home on South Padre Island. Costello had been shot in the head. A motive for his murder has not been revealed.

Costello had been a priest in a Catholic diocese in Massachusetts before retiring and moving to South Padre Island three years ago.

Photos courtesy of Texas Dept. Of Public Safety