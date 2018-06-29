Second Respite Center In McAllen A Possibility

The recent increase in the number of undocumented immigrants crossing into the Valley seeking asylum is prompting the city of McAllen to look for a facility to serve as a second humanitarian respite center.

The current respite center run by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley is unable to handle the overflow of immigrants, and the McAllen Monitor reports an additional facility would house those needing to stay overnight.

Over the past several weeks, more than 100 immigrants a day have been passing through the existing respite center at Bicentennial and Beaumont.