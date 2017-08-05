Second San Juan Cop Arrested In Federal Drug Investigation

A San Juan police officer will learn Monday if he’ll be released from federal custody following his arrest last week in connection with a drug corruption investigation. A detention hearing will be held in McAllen federal court for Officer Salvador Hernandez who has become the second San Juan cop to be arrested in the investigation that followed a large cocaine seizure last August.

The officers and Border Patrol agents had found two duffel bags full of cocaine in an SUV abandoned in an orchard south of San Juan. According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez transported the drugs back to the police department. But DEA agents found three cocaine bundles missing.

Hernandez is charged with possessing with the intent to distribute cocaine. His arrest comes less than a month after his colleague, Officer Richard Castillo, was arrested and charged with making false statements to federal investigators. Both Hernandez and Castillo have been suspended from their jobs without pay.