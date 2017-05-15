Home LOCAL Second Suspect Charged In San Carlos Man’s Murder
Second Suspect Charged In San Carlos Man’s Murder
A second man has been charged with capital murder in the apparent drug-related killing of a San Carlos man last week. Hidalgo County sheriff’s homicide investigators arrested 28-year-old Hector Jonathan Perez last Friday, a day after arresting the first suspect, 37-year-old Juan David Garcia.

Garcia and Perez are accused in the shooting death of 37-year-old Anastacio Rocha last Monday night. Investigators believe Garcia was the gunman. They haven’t said how they believe Perez was involved.

Anastacio Rocha

Rocha was found dead in a rural area northwest of Edinburg, not far from where Garcia lived. Rocha was found lying near his car in heavy brush with a gunshot wound to his head.

