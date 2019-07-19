Second Try For Starhopper Hover Test Set For Next Week

It looks like SpaceX may try again next week to conduct a first-time hover test of its prototype Mars rocketship at its launch facility on Boca Chica Beach.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino has authorized the beach and road closures that are required each time rocket test activities take place at the facility’s launchpad.

SpaceX is working to conduct its first-ever untethered test of a new Raptor engine, which could push the Starhopper vehicle about 65 feet off the ground. The test had been planned for two days ago, but during a static fire test, there was an explosion and giant fireball that engulfed the launchpad.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the Starhopper was not damaged during what he called a “fiery test run.” He added the fireball was caused by a post-fuel leak. Next week’s activities are scheduled for Monday and Wednesday – from 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Monday and between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Wednesday.